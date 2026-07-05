Prime Video sets November 4 premiere for Muhammad Ali limited series ‘The Greatest’

Prime Video has set November 4 for the premiere of its upcoming limited series The Greatest, based on the life of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali.

The premiere date was announced on Saturday during a presentation at the Essence Festival of Culture featuring creator, showrunner and executive producer Ben Watkins, lead actor Jaalen Best, and cast members Dana Gourrier, Amin Joseph, Kai Parham and Michael Ealy.

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Prime Video also unveiled the first-look teaser for the series.

Starring Jaalen Best as Ali, The Greatest is billed as “an intimate exploration of the incomparable life of the boxing champion, humanitarian and global icon”.

Executive produced by Lonnie Ali, the widow of the late boxing legend, The Greatest is the first authorised scripted series based on Ali's life. The eight-episode series will chronicle defining moments in his life and career, both inside and outside the boxing ring.

The Greatest is produced by Ben Watkins' Blue Monday Productions and Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society, alongside Authentic Studios, Roc Nation, Polygram Entertainment, a Universal Music Group partner, and Grace: A Storytelling Company. Watkins serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Elizabeth Raposo, president of Outlier Society, also serves as an executive producer along with Authentic Brand Group's Corey Salter, Marc Rosen and Matthew Gross.

Additional executive producers include Aiyana White, Jeff Augustin, Owen Shiflett, Roc Nation, Michele Anthony, Boyd Muir, David Blackman for Polygram, Stefano Agosto, executive vice president of television at Outlier Society, and Josh Wakely through Grace: A Storytelling Company.