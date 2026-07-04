In pics: Jennie soaks up the Copenhagen sun after historic Roskilde Festival performance

K-pop sensation and Blackpink member Jennie has been treating fans to glimpses of her summer getaway in Copenhagen after headlining the iconic Orange Stage at Denmark's legendary Roskilde Festival.

With the performance, she became the first K-pop artist to take the historic stage.

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All pictures: Instagram

Following her set, the singer took some time off to unwind in the Danish capital, sharing snapshots from her leisurely outings and effortlessly chic summer looks.

The 30-year-old looked radiant in a polka-dot bikini as she soaked up the sun at the beach, while other photos captured her enjoying scenic sunset strolls through the city in relaxed outfits, including denim separates paired with a black jacket.

“Copenhagenagainandagain,” the artist captioned the Instagram post.

Besides soaking up the city’s charm, Jennie sampled Danish desserts, sported stylish outfits and spent time with her friends.

Recently, the singer is also set to headline Lollapalooza Chicago alongside Charli XCX, Tate McRae, Lorde, Olivia Dean, John Summit, The Smashing Pumpkins and The xx.

The 2026 edition of the event is scheduled to run from July 30 to August 2 at Grant Park in Chicago.

Though the 30-year-old K-pop artist performed previously at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival — along with her Blackpink bandmates Lisa, Jisoo and Rose in 2019 and 2023, and as a solo artist in 2025 — this marks her debut at Lollapalooza.

On the work front, Blackpink, featuring Jennie, Lisa, Rose and Jisoo, recently dropped their third mini-album, Deadline, which is named after their latest concert tour. The band has also released their new music video, titled GO.

Also, Jennie collaborated with Tame Impala for the recording smashing hit song Dracula. It hit No. 1 on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart and peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Jennie the second Blackpink member to secure a solo top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.