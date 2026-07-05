‘Children of Blood & Bone’ author Tomi Adeyemi won’t watch film adaptation of the YA novel

Author Tomi Adeyemi has said she will not watch the upcoming film adaptation of her bestselling young adult novel Children of Blood & Bone, despite co-writing the screenplay for the project.

Adeyemi addressed the issue after a fan asked why she had not spoken publicly about the film, which is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and is scheduled to premiere on January 15.

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“There is a reason I will not post anything about the adaptation of my work. That’s all,” Adeyemi wrote in direct messages shared on TikTok, as per Deadline.

“And lastly since someone asked – I have not seen the film, and I will not watch it,” added Adeyemi. “It’s been painful holding this back from you all. … And I’m sorry if any of you thought I didn’t care about US. More than any glitter”.

Adeyemi also shared a screenshot of a direct message she apparently sent to actress Amandla Stenberg, who plays Princess Amari in the film.

“Do not ever use my name in an interview or video again. Do not text me. Do not call me,” Adeyemi wrote in the message, which was dated late February.

The message came shortly after Stenberg responded to criticism from some fans who accused the actor of “stealing roles from dark-skinned women”.

Based on the first novel in Adeyemi's Legacy of Orïsha trilogy, Children of Blood & Bone is set in an African fantasy kingdom where a young woman embarks on a quest to restore the magic that was violently taken from her people. Alongside her brother, she joins forces with the king's daughter and son to challenge his oppressive rule.

The film stars Thuso Mbedu, Tosin Cole, Damson Idris, Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Idris Elba, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Regina King and Viola Davis.