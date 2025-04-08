Prime Video’s new horror series ‘Khauf’ to premiere next week

Prime Video’s new horror series Khauf, starring Monika Panwar, Rajat Kapoor and Abhishek Chauhan, is set to release on April 18, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

“Some rooms hold memories. This one holds fear. #KhaufOnPrime, New Series, April 18,” Prime Video wrote on Instagram.

Besides Monica, Rajat and Abhishek, the series also features Geetanjali Kulkarni and Shilpa Shukla. Written and created by debutant Smita Singh, the eight-part series is directed by Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan. It is executive produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil under the banner of Matchbox Shots.

Khauf delves into the eerie and unsettling journey of Madhu, a young woman seeking refuge in a hostel in a new city, hoping for a fresh start, unaware of its dark history of hidden secrets. As she struggles to escape the shadows of her past, she finds herself trapped in a chilling battle against unexplained forces lurking both within her room and beyond. As the sinister presence tightens its grip, Madhu’s reality twists into a waking nightmare — one from which she may never escape.

"Suspense horror dramas have a unique ability to captivate audiences by blending psychological depth with spine-chilling suspense, making them one of the most intriguing genres in storytelling. Khauf elevates the genre with an intense, layered narrative that will thrill fans, plunging them into an abyss of fear," said Nikhil Madhok, head of Originals at Prime Video India.

Creator and writer Smita Singh said, “Horror thrives on emotions and atmosphere, and with Khauf, we created a story that is both unsettling and deeply human. Madhu’s journey isn’t just about confronting external horrors — it’s also about facing her own fears and past traumas.”

Producer Sanjay Routray of Matchbox Shots said, “With Khauf, Matchbox Shots set out to create a suspense-horror experience that is as unsettling as it is immersive. Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan's vision ensures that this story lingers in the subconscious, blurring the lines between fear and reality. What sets this series apart is Smita Singh's intricate storytelling and her creation of atmospheric dread, and a psychological depth that keeps audiences on edge, questioning what’s real and what lurks in the shadows.”