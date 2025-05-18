MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Prime Video cancels Kevin Bacon-starrer 'The Bondsman' after Season 1

Also starring Jennifer Nettles, Damon Herriman, Beth Grant, Maxwell Jenkins and Jolene Purdy, 'The Bondsman' was created by Grainger David and had Erik Oleson serve as a showrunner

PTI Published 18.05.25, 02:09 PM
The Bondsman

Poste of 'The Bondsman' IMDb

Prime Video series "The Bondsman", fronted by Hollywood superstar Kevin Bacon, has been cancelled after one season.

As reported by the entertainment news outlet Variety, the show's cancellation comes a month after its April premiere on the streamer.

Hailing from Blumhouse Television and Amazon MGM Studios, the supernatural series comprised eight episodes.

Bacon essayed Hub Halloran, a murdered bounty hunter, who's back from the dead after being resurrected by the Devil to trap and send back demons that have escaped from the prison of Hell.

Also starring Jennifer Nettles, Damon Herriman, Beth Grant, Maxwell Jenkins and Jolene Purdy, "The Bondsman" was created by Grainger David and had Erik Oleson serve as a showrunner.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

