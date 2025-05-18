Prime Video cancels Kevin Bacon-starrer 'The Bondsman' after Season 1

Prime Video series "The Bondsman", fronted by Hollywood superstar Kevin Bacon, has been cancelled after one season.

As reported by the entertainment news outlet Variety, the show's cancellation comes a month after its April premiere on the streamer.

Hailing from Blumhouse Television and Amazon MGM Studios, the supernatural series comprised eight episodes.

Bacon essayed Hub Halloran, a murdered bounty hunter, who's back from the dead after being resurrected by the Devil to trap and send back demons that have escaped from the prison of Hell.

Also starring Jennifer Nettles, Damon Herriman, Beth Grant, Maxwell Jenkins and Jolene Purdy, "The Bondsman" was created by Grainger David and had Erik Oleson serve as a showrunner.

