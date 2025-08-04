‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ trailer: Pratik Gandhi’s RAW agent on a secret mission in Pakistan

Pratik Gandhi plays Vishnu Shankar, a RAW agent on a high-stakes mission in Pakistan, in the trailer of the upcoming espionage thriller series Saare Jahan Se Accha, dropped by Netflix on Monday.

The two-minute-36-second-long video shows Vishnu travelling to Pakistan on a secret mission. He is accompanied by his newly-wed wife (played by Tillotama Shome). Vishnu is tasked with uncovering Pakistan’s nuclear facility and halting the development of a nuclear bomb to prevent a catastrophic war with India. Set in the 1970s, the series will show Vishnu locking horns with ISI agent Murtaza Mallik, played by Sunny Hinduja.

The video also features Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni in key roles.

Directed by Sumit Purohit, who previously co-wrote the critically acclaimed Scam 1992, Saare Jahan Se Accha explores the high-stakes world of spies, where the margin for error is razor-thin and the consequences far-reaching.

“Entrusted with a perilous mission to sabotage a looming nuclear threat, Vishnu must navigate a treacherous landscape to ensure India remains one step ahead of its adversaries,” reads the official logline shared by the makers.

The screenplay is written by Bhavesh Mandalia, Gaurav Shukla, Meghna Srivastava, Abhijeet Khuman, Shivam Shankar, Kunal Kushwah and Ishraq Shah. Mandalia also serves as the creative producer on the show alongside executive producers Shukla, Sejal Shah and Aditya Nimbalkar.

Saare Jahan Se Accha is slated to premiere on Netflix on August 13.