Prabhas-starrer ‘The Raja Saab’ joins Rs 100-crore club globally on Day 2

Prabhas’ latest outing The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, continued its strong run at the box office on Day 2, crossing the Rs 100-crore mark globally within just two days of release.

Following a massive Rs 62.9 crore nett opening on Friday, the film maintained its momentum on Saturday, though it saw the usual drop after the initial premiere frenzy.

In India, the two-day net collection now stands at Rs 88.9 crore nett, with Rs 26 crore nett Day 2 haul, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

The Telugu version remains the biggest contributor, amassing Rs 20.65 crore nett on Saturday, bringing its cumulative Telugu net to Rs 76.8 crore nett. The Hindi version also held steady, adding Rs 5.1 crore nett on Day 2 for a two-day total of Rs 11.1 crore nett.

The Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions have cumulatively collected Rs 1 crore nett in two days.

Globally, The Raja Saab has grossed Rs 138.4 crore, including an overseas contribution of approximately Rs 30 crore gross. With this performance, the film becomes the first Indian release of 2026 to enter the Rs 100-crore club. It also marks Prabhas’s sixth film to achieve a Rs 100 crore-plus worldwide collection.

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab features Prabhas in the lead, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Boman Irani, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab in key roles.

Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar witnessed a marginal increase in its daily collection on Saturday. As per Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 5.75 crore nett on day 37. Its domestic total now stands at Rs 799.5 crore nett, as per Sacnilk.