Prabhas’s ‘The Raja Saab’ crosses Rs 100-crore mark but sees drop in daily collection on Sunday

Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the domestic box office on Sunday but witnessed a significant dip in its daily collection, as per latest trade reports.

The Maruthi-directed Telugu horror comedy opened to Rs 53.75 crore nett in India on January 9, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk. The film earned Rs 26 crore nett at the domestic box office on Day 2, Saturday. On Sunday, which was its third day in theatres, the film raked in Rs 19.10 crore nett domestically, as per Sacnilk.

At the time the report was published on Monday, the film’s total domestic collection stood at Rs 108 crore nett in India. Its worldwide collection, on the other hand, stood at Rs 161 crore gross.

The Raja Saab follows Prabhas’s titular character on his quest for his grandfather Pekamedala Kanakaraju (Sanjay Dutt), an exorcist believed to be living in exile. Zarina Wahab essays the role of Prabhas’s grandmother, Gangamma. Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar also play key roles in the film. Additionally, The Raja Saab marks the Telugu cinema debut of actress Malavika Mohanan.

Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar starring Ranveer Singh minted Rs 6.15 crore nett in India on Sunday. Released on December 5, the action drama also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R. Madhavan.

Dhurandhar is set in Pakistan's Lyari town and it centres on an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh), who infiltrates a local gang of criminals and arms dealers.

The film, which emerged as the highest grossing Indian film of 2025, has so far earned Rs 805.97 crore nett in India, as per Sacnilk.

Agastya Nanda-starrer Ikkis, on the other hand, has so far earned Rs 28.8 crore nett in India, as per Sacnilk. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the war drama based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal also stars Dharmedra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia.