Prabhas and Triptii Dimri’s gritty look in first ‘Spirit’ poster sets tone for Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial

The makers on Wednesday dropped the first official poster for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming directorial Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dmiri.

“You loved what existed before. Now fall in love with what you never knew existed,” they captioned their post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster shows Triptii lighting a cigarette clenched between Prabhas’s lips as he stands with his back to the camera. His bruised and wounded back, marked by gashes and wrapped in bandages, adds to the grim visual.

A teaser of the film was shared by the makers on 23 October to mark Prabhas’s 46th birthday. The video revealed that Prabhas plays a former IPS officer who lands in jail under the watch of a strict jailer (Prakash Raj) in Spirit.

Triptii will play Prabhas’s love interest in the film, which also stars Kanchana and Vivek Oberoi.

Spirit marks Prabhas and Triptii’s first collaboration. It is Triptii’s second collaboration with Vanga, producer Bhushan Kumar, and Pranay Reddy Vanga, after Animal.

Earlier, Deepika was set to play the female lead role. However, she was later removed from the cast due to disagreements over remuneration and alleged unprofessional behaviour, as per media reports.

Spirit is produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures. During the promotions for his 2023 film Animal, Vanga had revealed that the protagonist in Spirit comes from a middle-class background, as compared to Animal and Arjun Reddy, where the male leads belonged to wealthy families, as per IMDb.