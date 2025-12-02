Popular sitcoms ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ and ‘The Big Bang Theory’ to leave Netflix soon

Popular American sitcoms F.R.I.E.N.D.S and The Big Bang Theory won’t be available to stream on OTT platform Netflix after 30 December, as per an update on the streamer.

Starring Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc, F.R.I.E.N.D.S is an award-winning show that has become a cult classic over the years, with its popularity transcending generations.

The story revolves around a group of six friends residing in New York, confronting their struggles and challenges as a team and individually. Through their experiences, they learn valuable life lessons, exploring themes of family, love, drama, friendship, and comedy.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman and ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

The series has been recognised with numerous accolades, including six Primetime Emmy Awards from 62 nominations. F.R.I.E.N.D.S won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series for its eighth season in 2002.

Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing, one of the series’ most popular characters, passed away on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54.

On the other hand, The Big Bang Theory, aired from 2007 to 2019, stars Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Mayim Bialik, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar.

Created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, The Big Bang Theory revolves around a group of brilliant but socially awkward scientists and their interactions with the world around them, especially the everyday life of their new, free-spirited neighbour.

The series launched a successful franchise, including the popular prequel series, Young Sheldon.

The Big Bang Theory received numerous accolades throughout its run, including 10 Primetime Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe, and over a dozen People's Choice Awards.

Both these shows are currently streaming on Prime Video.