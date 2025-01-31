‘Squid Game’ Season 3: Netflix shares first look of Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun’s characters

Popular Korean dystopian thriller series Squid Game Season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix on June 27, the streamer announced on Thursday alongside a first-look poster featuring one of the pink masked soldiers dragging a dead player dressed in a green tracksuit.

“Nothing can prepare you for the final season of Squid Game! Squid Game Season 3 premieres June 27. #NextOnNetflix,” the streamer wrote alongside the poster. Over the pink soldier, the shadows of the infamous dolls Young-hee and Chul-su can be seen in the poster.

1 6

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Netflix Korea accidentally revealed in a post that the new season will premiere on June 27. Although the post was later deleted, several fan accounts shared screenshots of the announcement on social media.

The streamer has also shared fresh stills offering first-look glimpses of the upcoming season featuring actors Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, and Jo Yu-ri.

2 6

In the first picture, Lee Jung-jae’s Seong Gi-hun, who returned in Season 2 to play survival games all over again, can be seen handcuffed.

3 6

Another picture features Lee Byung-hun as the Front Man, sitting on a sofa, holding his mask, lost in his thoughts.

4 6

Sweet Home actress Park Gyu-young, who joined the cast of Squid Game Season 2 as Kang No-eul, one of the sniper soldiers in the game is also set to reprise her role in the upcoming season.

5 6

Another picture shows actors Park Sung-hoon as Cho Hyun-ju, Jo Yu-ri as Kim Jun-hee, Kang Ae-sim as Jang Geum-ja, and Yang Dong-geun as Park Yong-sik, looking devastated as they gather around a coffin wrapped in pink ribbons, mourning the death of one of the players.

6 6

Squid Game Season 2, released on December 26, 2024 topped the Netflix Global Top 10 list, garnering an astounding 68 million views upon its December 26 debut, ranking No. 1 in 92 countries and breaking the record for most views for a show in its premiere week.

Hwang Dong-hyuk has returned as writer, director and executive producer for the latest season, while Chae Kyoung-sun serves as the production designer.