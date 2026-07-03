Popular anime ‘Naruto: Shippuden’ to stream in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Crunchyroll

Popular anime Naruto: Shippuden will be available to stream in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu from July 6 onwards in India, as announced by the streaming platform Crunchyroll.

The rollout will continue in batches through September 2026, bringing the first

ADVERTISEMENT

220 episodes of the beloved series to anime fans across the country.

Naruto: Shippuden follows teenage ninja Naruto Uzumaki and his quest to become Hokage and rescue his fallen friend, Sasuke Uchiha.

As Naruto unlocks the true power of the Nine-Tails, he and the Hidden Leaf Village must stop the sinister Akatsuki from harvesting the world's tailed beasts, culminating in a global Ninja War.

Shippuden is the sequel to Naruto and picks up two and a half years after the events of the first series.

The original Naruto manga by Masashi Kishimoto spans both parts, with Part I focused on the characters’ early ninja days and Part II detailing their teenage years.

The manga for Naruto by Kishimoto began in 1999 and ran until 2014 for a total of 72 volumes. The original anime adaptation of Naruto aired from 2002 to 2007, with Naruto Shippuden airing from 2007 to 2017.

Recently, the organisers of Anime India Mumbai 2026 announced that Naruto director Hayato Date is set to make his first official visit to India.

The event will take place over three days: August 28 to August 30 at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon.

Date will participate in an exclusive flagship stage session as well as a meet-and-greet with fans, press, influencers, and the broader anime community, giving Indian fans the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet the man who gave their favourite story its voice, its rhythm, and its soul.