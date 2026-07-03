Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce secretly get married? Reports spark fresh speculation

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is already secretly married to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce in an intimate wedding ceremony, as per a report by the US-based entertainment website The New York Post.

As per the report, many fans are reluctant to accept that Swift — whose discography throughout her life has centred on enchanting fairy tales, lakes and the countryside — could even get married at New York’s Madison Square Garden (MSG).

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As per reports, Swift and Kelce are set to tie the knot on Friday at Madison Square. Also, the couple is going to host a grand celebration which is set to be attended by nearly 1000 guests.

However, Swift and Kelce have remained tight-lipped about the wedding rumours and are yet to make an official announcement. Meanwhile, officials at Manhattan's City Clerk’s Office reportedly said there is no record of a marriage licence being issued to Swift in recent days, adding that they would be aware if one had been filed. Under New York law, a marriage licence costs $35, remains valid for 60 days, and requires a mandatory 24-hour waiting period before a ceremony, unless a judicial waiver is granted.

The two have been publicly linked since 2023, months after Kelce made headlines for attempting to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number during one of her concerts.

Since then, Swift has attended multiple Kansas City Chiefs games, including a Super Bowl appearance, while Kelce has also made appearances alongside Swift during her concerts.

The couple announced their engagement in August, 2025.

This is not the first time speculation has emerged regarding a wedding venue. Earlier rumours suggested the pair would marry at Ocean House in Rhode Island. That claim was dismissed by wedding planner Tara Guerard.