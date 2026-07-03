Urban Rhapsody

Chaiti Ghoshal’s directorial debut Nevermind hits theatres in Calcutta today, featuring Rituparna Sengupta and Amartya Ray in the lead roles. This relationship drama weaves in an element of thrill, taking viewers on an engaging journey. Trina, portrayed by Rituparna, is an effervescent expat who draws the audience in with an air of mystery, while Jude, the rockstar brought to life by Amartya, captivates with his charm and layered characterisation.

Set over the course of a single day and night, the film evokes nostalgia for the iconic Park Street, its lively bars, and the rock music that has become woven into the fabric of the city’s culture, memory and history. While the story unfolds against the backdrop of a fictional bar called Nevermind, we chose The Flamboyant, off Park Street, for a pre-release shoot with the lead duo, before catching up with them for a chat about the film, its release and their memories of Park Street.

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Nevermind is finally hitting the screens today. How does that feel for both of you?

Amartya: It’s been quite a whirlwind for me, working closely with the director’s team and juggling multiple creative roles during post-production. Now, the film is finally where it deserves to be. I truly believe that when good intentions are put into something, it brings about a positive response. So, I’m feeling hopeful. The most rewarding experience for me will be viewing it alongside the audience.

Rituparna: I always anticipate the release of my films with excitement. Each film feels like a test, and I can’t help but feel anxious about how it will be received. This one speaks to the younger generation and captures the rock culture of our city, so I really hope it rocks! I really love the film’s tone, language, and expression. I know people have high expectations of me, and I thrive on trying out new content. Nevermind embraces that, and I hope it strikes a chord with viewers.

What was the last thing you said ‘nevermind’ to?

Amartya: I was set to participate in a Hindi show for a prominent OTT platform. Everything was lined up, and I even got a haircut for the role! The script was signed, and just a week before filming, the executives decided to bring in influencers and personalities with larger social media followings. I was a bit disappointed because I liked the character. But shortly after, I ended up creating my own documentary and got invited to showcase it in Switzerland. That experience reminded me of a line from a previous film: ‘Ek road band hone se gaadi ruk nahi jaati, doosra road khuli jaata hai.’ So I told myself, ‘nevermind, let’s keep making films.’ And here we are today, excited for Nevermind’s release.

Rituparna: I find myself saying nevermind many times throughout my day! (laughs) There are plenty of things I feel I deserve that don’t always come my way. In those moments, I just say nevermind and move forward, believing that perhaps it wasn’t meant for me.

Ritudi, what made you decide to not only act in the film but also take on the roles of co-producer and presenter?

Rituparna: Chaitidi had initially wanted me as an actor for this project. The film deeply resonated with me; I felt an immense connection to its essence, the beauty of its script, and the unique setting. It felt like a fresh approach, which is what I’ve been striving for in my recent work. Chaitidi and I go way back, and when she was searching for producers, it was clear our visions weren’t aligning. That’s when we decided to collaborate with Endeavour Films and Parashu, coming together as a team for the production. I don’t always pursue big names; my focus is on projects that bring me a sense of solace. Supporting Chaitidi in her directorial debut was important to me, especially since she has portrayed Park Street and life on Park Street in such an exquisite manner.

Amartya, you have been into music and were part of your college band. Did stepping into the role of Jude present any challenges for you?

Amartya: I’ve performed at pubs and cafes around the city as a singer-songwriter, and it was during this time that the script began to take shape. For me, challenges are an integral part of the creative journey as an actor. This film provided a fantastic opportunity to tap into my imagination. I had to develop Jude’s body language; he’s a character who has navigated life largely on his own and has a hustler’s mentality. I wanted to capture that agility, charisma, and style, while also revealing his underlying vulnerability. A significant focus for me was doing justice to Rupam Islam’s songs and nailing the lip-syncing. I’ve always admired Rupam Islam, just like countless rock fans in this city, and it was a dream to portray a rock musician on screen. Initially, I felt a bit anxious about acting opposite someone like Ritudi, but she really had a way of charming me, as well as Jude, throughout the shooting process. It became a wonderful experience.

Trina is intriguing. What aspects of playing her did you enjoy the most?

Rituparna: Trina embodies subtlety and vulnerability. She’s at once confused and focused, arriving in the city with a mix of uncertainties while grappling with her past... I loved exploring both her vibrant personality and her quieter, more devastating moments.

Amartya, knowing Ritudi as your mother’s friend, did that ease the process of filming? What do you admire most about her as an actor?

Amartya: I’ve known her since childhood, and I can’t deny that having that connection likely made things flow a little more smoothly during production. We put in a lot of rehearsals, both in Calcutta and online when she was in Singapore. Ritudi has a remarkable personality that makes it easy for any actor to collaborate with her. She treats everyone warmly, which I’ve always appreciated.

As an actress, especially in this film, I’ve been inspired by her impeccable sense of timing. It’s something I aspire to learn from her. The way she responded to moments, just as our DoP Gopi Bhagat positioned the camera on her face, was truly motivating. I’d seen Ajay Devgn do something similar in Maaidan.

The film prominently features Park Street. What are your memories of this iconic location?

Amartya: Park Street holds a treasure trove of memories for me. One that stands out is when my band, Whitenoise, performed at St. Xavier’s band competition. Afterwards, we strolled down Park Street and headed to Mirza Ghalib Street to buy band t-shirts. We didn’t have enough money to get home after grabbing food and shopping, but we had our guitars and harmonicas with us. We began playing near Music World, which wasn’t that common back then, and it drew a crowd, even from the staff of shops there. That moment was incredibly special. Oly Pub was the first bar I ever entered with friends, and if I could rewind time, I’d choose the days before we moved out of the city.

Rituparna: Every time I walk those familiar lanes of Park Street... it’s infused with nostalgia for all of us. There’s a certain magic in the air that allows us to let go of our inhibitions and truly be ourselves. Park Street is full of life, and that’s what I cherish about it. It’s a melting pot where people from different communities come together to enjoy themselves. It’s fascinating, with its vibrant bars and rich music culture. While I’m not much of a bar person, Trincas feels special because of Usha Uthup’s performances and its history with Sharmila Tagore and Pataudi. I often remember my father promising us lunches at Mocambo or dinners at Kwality. And Flurys, of course… those memories will always hold a dear place in my heart.

What is that one memorable moment from the making of Nevermind that you hold dear?

Amartya: I would have to say shooting for the song Violet bari. It was my first collaboration with Rupamda, and fulfilling that dream felt incredible. There’s also a particular shot I had with Ritudi on a December or January night, where the streets were slick with fog. It reminded me of that cosy November Rain vibe, and it created a breathtaking scene. I was a bit nervous, but it stands out for me. We were all eagerly looking forward to this moment.



Hair, make-up and styling: Kaushik Rajat

Rituparna’s outfits: Her own wardrobe

Amartya’s outfits: Unconventional at Alipore

Location: The Flamboyant, Chowringhee