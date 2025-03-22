Pooja Hegde, Varun Dhawan begin ‘Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain’ shoot in Rishikesh

Pooja Hegde and Varun Dhawan have started shooting for romantic drama Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain in Rishikesh, the former announced on Saturday, dropping photos from their stay in the Uttarakhand city.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ Pooja Hegde

1 5

ADVERTISEMENT

The photos and videos provide a glimpse into their time in the city, highlighting moments from Ganga aarti and interaction with fans during their stay at Parmarth Niketan Ashram.

2 5

While Pooja kept it simple in a pastel green mirror-embroidered kurti paired with white dupatta, Varun donned a white kurta.

“A great beginning to our schedule in Rishikesh. Blessed #HainJawaniTohIshqHonaHain,” Pooja wrote on Instagram.

3 5

The upcoming movie is reportedly directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. “All the best to the entire team,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Blockbuster loading.”

4 5

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in Sashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Originally slated for release on April 18, the film will now hit theatres on September 12. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi.

5 5

Pooja Hegde was last seen in Rosshan Andrrews’ Deva alongside Shahid Kapoor.