In pictures: PM Modi leads International Yoga Day celebrations in Kolkata

Kolkata celebrated International Yoga Day with a three-day programme, starting on Friday and culminating on Sunday.
PM Narendra Modi took part in the massive collective of yoga practitioners at Red RoadPTI
Yoga at Chandpal GhatSoumyajit Dey
People celebrate Yoga Day at Millennium ParkAmit Datta
A young enthusiast is helped by his family, at Millennium ParkAmit Datta
International Yoga Day at Science CityNational Council of Science Museums
Students and sportspeople perform yoga at the Victoria Memorial groundsSoumyajit Dey
Participants for Yoga Day at the Indian MuseumSoumyajit Dey
A yoga enthusiast strikes a balance pose on the iconic Victoria MemorialSoumyajit Dey