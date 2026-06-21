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In pictures: PM Modi leads International Yoga Day celebrations in Kolkata

From Red Road to Victoria Memorial, thousands gathered at city landmarks to observe the day and hit a few poses

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 21.06.26, 11:46 AM

Kolkata celebrated International Yoga Day with a three-day programme, starting on Friday and culminating on Sunday.

PM Narendra Modi took part in the massive collective of yoga practitioners at Red Road
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PM Narendra Modi took part in the massive collective of yoga practitioners at Red Road

PTI
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Yoga at Chandpal Ghat
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Yoga at Chandpal Ghat

Soumyajit Dey
People celebrate Yoga Day at Millennium Park
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People celebrate Yoga Day at Millennium Park

Amit Datta
Indian Navy officers strike poses on the Hooghly River
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Indian Navy officers strike poses on the Hooghly River

A young enthusiast is helped by his family, at Millennium Park
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A young enthusiast is helped by his family, at Millennium Park

Amit Datta
International Yoga Day at Science City
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International Yoga Day at Science City

National Council of Science Museums
Students and sportspeople perform yoga at the Victoria Memorial grounds
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Students and sportspeople perform yoga at the Victoria Memorial grounds

Soumyajit Dey
Participants for Yoga Day at the Indian Museum
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Participants for Yoga Day at the Indian Museum

Soumyajit Dey
A yoga enthusiast strikes a balance pose on the iconic Victoria Memorial
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A yoga enthusiast strikes a balance pose on the iconic Victoria Memorial

Soumyajit Dey

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International Yoga Day
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