This winter, relive the magic of picnics with 6 picture-perfect movie scenes

It’s that time of year when parks, sprawling gardens, house terraces, and riverbanks come alive with bustling crowds of picnickers from both the city and suburbs. Basking in the warmth of golden sunlight amid a crisp breeze while savouring delicious treats — picnics provide the opportunity to enjoy that delicious combination of good food, good mood, and good company. It is no surprise that cinema too has tried to capture its perfect magic by giving us iconic picnic scenes which pay tribute to this tradition — a special shout-out to Maria, picnic basket and guitar in hand, running around the Swiss Alps with seven children in The Sound of Music.

So, as you plan to make the most of the remaining days of the glorious winter by making good on those ‘choruibhaati’ (picnic) plans, here are six remarkable picnic moments from films to help you relive the magic of picnicking with friends and loved ones on a perfect day.

Aranyer Dinratri (1970)

Every picnic comes with its own set of fun-filled activities. Some might enjoy a quiet spot with a book under the comforting shade of a tree, while others might gather for a lively football match. One of the most iconic picnic scenes is the memory game from the sequence in Aranyer Dinratri, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Satyajit Ray. This sequence masterfully reflects knowledge, wit, and social dynamics. Adapted from Bengali author Sunil Gangopadhyay’s novel of the same name, the story follows a group of urban men from Calcutta — played by Soumitra Chatterjee, Subhendu Chatterjee, Samit Bhanja, and Rabi Ghosh — as they head out for a weekend in the wilderness. Also starring Sharmila Tagore and Kaberi Bose, the picnic scene (which is not part of the original novel) features the friends joining the women in the middle of the wilderness to enjoy a picnic while playing a party game that requires both memory skills and a grasp of literary, political, and cultural knowledge.

Where to watch: YouTube

Chokher Bali (2003)

Chokher Bali, based on Rabindranath Tagore’s novel, explores themes like desire, self-affirmation, and non-conformism. While the film’s picnic scene, starring Aishwarya Rai, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Raima Sen, and Tota Roychowdhury, serves to highlight Binodini’s individuality in a male-dominated world, her dynamics with Ashalata, and her bid to take her place in Asha’s husband, Mahendra’s affections, one can’t help but also admire the picturesque “choruibhaati” set up captured through director Rituparno Ghosh’s lens. The sprawling greenery, the tree swing to sing songs around, the shamiana under which the characters laze around, take a nap, play the flute or a round of chess with cups of tea ready to be sipped, is the perfect set up for that ideal day out.

Where to watch: JioCinema

Bhooter Bhabishyat (2012)

No picnic is complete without delicious food, adda and soaking up the warmth of winter sun — the cornerstones of any outdoor gathering. Though it got very little screen time, the picnic scene from Bhooter Bhabishyat, directed by Anik Dutta, had it all.

A treat for the eyes, the unmissable Choruibhaati arranged by a bunch of ghosts, portrays the exquisiteness of ‘Bangalir Bhuriboj’(food fest for Bengali people). From Khwaja Khan’s classic Mughlai cooking, a ‘Bangal-Ghati’ duel over hilsa versus lobster, and Brigadier’s (Biswajit Chakraborty) penchant for fishing to Kadalibala’s (Swastika Mukherjee) afternoon relaxation and a quintessential badminton match, the scene captures the primary flavours of bangaliyana.

Where to watch: JioCinema, Hoichoi

The Archies (2023)

Zoya Akhtar’s 2023 Netflix film The Archies, starring Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi "Dot" Saigal and Yuvraj Menda, is set in a fictional 1960s hilly town of Riverdale. It offers a quintessential picnic scene, with the best company one can ask for — friends. The scene portrays the joy and camaraderie of being young and free together amidst the beautiful Shimla outdoors. With picnic baskets in tow, the Archies gang take a fun-filled bus ride to a nearby spot with a gorgeous waterfall and lay an elaborate picnic spread of fruit, sandwiches, juice, and dessert platters. They play truth and dare, share delicacies, sunbathe, swim, and share their joy and woes, paying a big homage to the days of youthful idleness.

Where to watch: Netflix

Emma (1996)

One of literature’s most renowned picnic scenes is found in Jane Austen’s Emma. Set in early 19th-century England, when picnics were becoming a popular social activity, the pivotal scene takes place on Box Hill, a scenic spot in Surrey. Emma (played by Gwyneth Paltrow in the 1996 film adaptation) is seen enjoying a day trip with her social circle. While it begins as a leisurely appreciation of the picturesque surroundings, it marks the moment Emma starts on her journey of self-realisation and love. Directed by Douglas McGrath, the Academy Award-nominated film beautifully captures Box Hill, where Emma’s famous picnic unfolds. With its blend of woods and grassland, the location offers a breathtaking view of the surrounding sun-dappled countryside. The experience of dining in such a beautiful setting would surely appeal to both the eye and the palate.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Up (2009)

The places where we’ve spent our happiest moments can bring back cherished memories, offering comfort during times of grief. In Disney’s 2009 film Up, which won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, there is a brief yet impactful picnic scene that carries deep psychological significance to the plot. When Carl and Ellie fell in love and married, they spent their weekends picnicking at the same hilltop spot. Over the years, this place remained a constant in their lives, through their early days of marriage, their hopes of having children, the heartbreak of Ellie’s miscarriage, and their later years together. There, they gazed at the clouds and shared their most cherished dreams and aspirations. Though Carl and Ellie never made it to Paradise Falls, their most treasured fantasies remain forever tied to that special picnic spot where they built a lifetime of memories.

Where to watch: Disney+