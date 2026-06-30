Zeenat Aman advocates live-in relationships, says couples should test compatibility before marriage

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, in a recent interview, advocated for live-in relationships, arguing that couples should cohabit before making a lifelong marital commitment.

During a conversation with Shubra Aiyappa, Zeenat said, “In today’s day and age — and even in the past — nothing lasts forever. You need to ensure compatibility before making a legal commitment. This is my view.”

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“You need to know whether you’re compatible mentally and emotionally. If you’re planning to have children, how will you raise them? What are your views on finances? If there is no compatibility, what’s the point? Wouldn’t you rather have five joyous years instead of fifteen miserable ones? That’s what I believe,” Zeenat added.

“People think romance is going to last forever. Nothing lasts forever. Relationships are always a work in progress. There has to be give-and-take, adjustment, and compromise if things are to work. Relationships evolve. If you think the honeymoon phase is going to last forever, it doesn’t,” Zeenat further explained.

Earlier, Zeenat revealed that she encouraged her sons to live with their partners before marrying.

She has also spoken about her difficult personal life, including her short-lived marriage to Sanjay Khan, which ended after she accused him of physical abuse. She went on to marry Mazhar Khan in 1985 and had two sons, Azaan and Zahaan, later alleging infidelity during her pregnancy.

On the work front, Zeenat will be next seen in Faraz Arif Ansari’s Bun Tikki alongside Shabana Azmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Abhay Deol.