‘Elle’ to ‘Enola Holmes 3’: New films and web series to stream in first week of July

The first week of July brings a packed slate of OTT releases across genres, from mystery adventures and crime thrillers to comedy, horror and anime. Headlining the week's releases are Enola Holmes 3, the Legally Blonde prequel series Elle, and the third season of the acclaimed sci-fi drama Silo.

Here's a look at what to stream over the next seven days.

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Elle

Streaming from: July 1

Streaming on: Prime Video

The Legally Blonde prequel travels back to 1995 to explore the teenage years of Elle Woods (Lexi Minetree). Forced to move from Bel-Air to Seattle after her father's job transfer, Elle struggles to fit into a new school while navigating friendships, romance and adolescence. June Diane Raphael and Tom Everett Scott play her parents.

Enola Holmes 3

Streaming from: July 1

Streaming on: Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown reprises her role as Enola Holmes in the third instalment of the mystery franchise. This time, Enola heads to Malta after learning that her brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill), has been kidnapped. As she races to solve her biggest case yet, she also grapples with her impending marriage to Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge). Helena Bonham Carter returns as Eudoria Holmes, while Himesh Patel joins the cast as Dr John Watson.

Worst Neighbor Ever

Streaming from: July 1

Streaming on: Netflix

Netflix and Blumhouse continue their Worst Ever true-crime franchise with Worst Neighbor Ever. The four-part docuseries explores real-life cases where neighbourly disputes spiralled into intimidation, fraud, stalking and violence. The show features victim testimonies, police bodycam footage while recreating the criminal acts.

Isakapatnam

Streaming from: July 2

Streaming on: Prime Video

Set in a fictional port town in the 1990s, the Telugu action thriller follows three individuals whose lives intersect as they attempt to bring down the powerful ganglord Naidu (Samuthirakani). Aishwarya Rajesh stars as Bharati, Naidu’s daughter, whose pursuit of justice places her at odds with her father's ambitions.

Super Subbu

Streaming from: July 2

Streaming on: Netflix

Sundeep Kishan leads this comedy about a city-bred man assigned to teach sex education in a rural village despite having no experience himself. As misunderstandings pile up, he must also contend with family pressures and a complicated love life. Mithila Palkar, Murali Sharma and Brahmanandam round out the cast.

Muthassi

Streaming from: July 2

Streaming on: ZEE5

This Malayalam mythological horror series unfolds in a remote village on the Kerala-Karnataka border. After a family returns to their ancestral home, unsettling supernatural events begin to unfold, revealing an ancient demonic legacy tied to their bloodline. The cast includes Amith Chakalakkal, Akhila Bhargavan and KPAC Leela.

Pritam and Pedro

Streaming from: July 3

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Set in Goa, this comedy-thriller pairs veteran police inspector Pedro (Arshad Warsi), with young hacker Pritam (Vir Hirani in his debut performance). Together, they investigate a digital kidnapping linked to a brilliant cybercriminal played by Vikrant Massey. Boman Irani and Mona Singh round out the ensemble cast of the show, which marks the directorial debut of Rajkumar Hirani on OTT.

Silo Season 3

Streaming from: July 3

Streaming on: Apple TV+

Rebecca Ferguson returns as Juliette Nichols in the third season of the dystopian drama based on Hugh Howey’s novels. As Juliette returns to the silo with no memory of recent events, the story also travels centuries into the past to uncover the origins of the underground society. Jessica Henwick, Ashley Zukerman, Colin Hanks and Steve Zahn join the cast.

Sparks of Tomorrow

Streaming from: July 5

Streaming on: Netflix

Kyoto Animation returns with its first major original series since the studio's 2019 arson attack. Based on Hiro Yūki's novel, the anime is set in an alternate early 20th-century Kyoto, where two young people uncover the secrets of a mysterious catalogue that could reshape their world and restore hope amid loss and grief.