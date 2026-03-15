Pepsi ropes in ‘Saiyaara’ actors Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda as faces of new campaign

Beverage giant PepsiCo India has roped in Saiyaara pair Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda as the new faces of its campaigns.

“With Ahaan and Aneet, the brand brings on board two young stars who embody this bold, unfiltered spirit. Known for their natural chemistry and growing popularity, the duo represents a generation that connects with culture in real time,” said a PepsiCo statement.

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This continues PepsiCo's association with pop culture and youth identity. In 2023, the company featured Ranveer Singh for Pepsi, and Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra as brand ambassadors for Quaker Oats.

Pepsi advertisements featured the faces of Ranbir Kapoor, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in 2024. Earlier campaigns have also included Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol and Shahid Kapoor.

“By welcoming Ahaan and Aneet to the Pepsi family, the brand continues its tradition of championing young talent that reflects how today’s generation connects with Pepsi — not just watching the moment unfold but actively being part of the conversation around it,” the beverage major said.

Nitin Bhandari, Vice President and General Manager, India & South Asia Beverages at PepsiCo, said the latest campaign, featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, celebrates Pepsi’s ‘youthful spirit’.

Sales in the beverage industry were impacted last year due to unprecedented rainfall across the country. Moreover, competition and price wars are expected to intensify further in 2026, which began with the entry of a new disruptive player.

“Summer in India is about unbeatable refreshment, and this season we are taking Pepsi back to its absolute core. We are turning up our signature fizz, our strongest product proposition and the very attitude of the brand and pairing it with undeniable everyday value,” Bhandari said.

The company will continue to deliver “insight-led, culturally relevant offerings”, ensuring that whenever consumers reach for a cold beverage this summer, Pepsi in our portfolio of best-in-class refreshment beverages is the ultimate choice for both trendsetting energy and incredible value, he added.

The “advertising promotional’ expenses of PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt Ltd, which owns fizz-based drinks and juice brands such as Pepsi, 7UP, Slice, Tropicana and Gatorade, stood at Rs 772.02 crore in 2024, according to filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).