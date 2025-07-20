Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns in bikini, kisses husband Nick Jonas during family vacation

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas soaked in the sun in sizzling beachwear during her birthday getaway with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti. Here’s a look at her fun-filled moments with family.

1 9 Instagram/@priyankachopra

Clad in a purple dress, Priyanka struck a funny pose. “Winning at life,” she captioned her post on Instagram.

2 9 Instagram/@priyankachopra

Priyanka basked in the sun on the sandy shores of a foreign location. The actress turned 43 on July 18.

3 9 Instagram/@priyankachopra

A selfie shows Priyanka kissing Nick. The couple tied the knot in December 2018 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. They welcomed their daughter in January 2022.

4 9 Instagram/@priyankachopra

Priyanka sizzled in a pastel yellow bikini and quirky shades on a swing. The photo shows Nick holding Malti’s hand as she played in the ocean.

5 9 Instagram/@priyankachopra

Priyanka also sported a blue-and-white striped bikini during the getaway.

6 9 Instagram/@priyankachopra

While Priyanka struck poses in a red two-piece beachwear, Nick looked after Malti playing among the waves.

7 9 Instagram/@priyankachopra

Priyanka looked gorgeous in a yellow bikini on a picturesque beach.

8 9 Instagram/@priyankachopra

Priyanka and Nick held hands while strolling by the sea.

9 9 Instagram/@priyankachopra

Priyanka is set to return as spy agent Nadia Sinh in Amazon, MGM Studios and AGBO’s Citadel Season 2. The actress has also wrapped up shooting for the action film, The Bluff, helmed by Frank Ewen Flowers.