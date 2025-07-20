‘Kaiju No. 8’ Season 2 opens with a bang: 6 reasons why you should watch the first episode right now

After an explosive first season, Kaiju No. 8 is back with higher stakes, bigger monsters and a brand-new division captain who has already become a fan-favourite. The second instalment of the anime series debuted on Crunchyroll on Saturday and fans haven’t been able to stop raving about it. Here are six reasons why you should drop everything and watch the first episode right now.

The story of Kafka Hibino continues

Season 1 of Kaiju No. 8 introduced us to Kafka Hibino, a middle-aged man who once promised his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro, to protect humanity from kaiju (giant monsters). After losing faith in his abilities, Kafka’s dream is reignited by an encounter with a much-younger man named Reno Ichikawa.

However, things take a dramatic turn when Kafka transforms into a kaiju himself and must conceal his identity while being a part of Mina’s Defence Force.

The premiere episode of the second season, titled ‘Kaiju Weapon’, picks up where it left off, with the aftermath of Kafka’s identity revealed during the fight to protect Tachikawa base from Kaiju No. 10.

After being held captive, Kafka went head-to-head with Division head Isao Shinomiya, to prove that he can still be human while having a monstrous side. Ultimately, he was spared and offered the chance to fight the monsters plaguing the world alongside the Defense Force.

Kafka’s emotional growth

While Season 1 took us through Kafka’s physical transformation into a kaiju, the second second is focussed more on his human side. The episode opens with an emotional flashback of his childhood, where he is trying to save Mina after a kaiju attacks their hometown. The haunting sequence is followed by a dream where he turns into his kaiju form and the Defense Force relentlessly pursue him.

The chilling exploration of his inner turmoil, particularly his guilt, isolation and his constant struggle to accept his monstrous nature, offers a grounded look at our protagonist and adds weight to the threats looming large.

Instead of spending time on lengthy recaps, the episode jumps straight into the action. It teeters between the looming threat of Kaiju No. 9 and flashbacks of Kafka’s tender childhood moments spent with Mina.

Gen Narumi's badass debut

Captain Gen Narumi might be a fresh addition to the anime, but he is already winning hearts for his laid-back-yet-compelling presence. Narumi, the seventh captain of the Defense Force’s First Division, is introduced in his messy gaming room, cooped up inside a blanket with a controller in his hand.

But interestingly, the shut-in gamer can switch from his goofy NEET side to a kaiju-slaying badass in no time! As Kafka is now integrated into the First Division, he is expected to pull off high-stakes missions alongside Narumi, who appears indifferent until a life-threatening danger is at sight.

Everyone is on their own mission of leveling-up

Not only does the episode centre on Kafka’s evolution, but also on his teammates, who get assigned to different divisions as they embark on their individual missions of getting stronger. Instead of forgetting the characters and making it all about Kafka, the anime shows them reacting to their friend’s fate.

While Iharu Furuhashi asserts that Kafka is a good person, Reno Ichikawa seems concerned about his friend despite acting cool. Everyone is hiding their true emotions, and as for Kikoru Shinomiya, she only wants to get stronger to be able to protect Kafka.

The Third Division’s disbandment pushes the characters out of their comfort zones, straight into uncharted territory where they have to fend for themselves and protect their allies. It’s worldbuilding done right.

The haunting OP by Aurora

Last season, Yungblud’s Abyss made it impossible for us to skip the opening theme and this time, it’s Aurora’s You Can't Run From Yourself that we cannot get enough of. Known for her ethereal voice and haunting soundscapes, Aurora brings a rawness to the track that perfectly mirrors Kafka’s emotional turmoil and vulnerability.

Over the years, Aurora has expressed her love for anime, mentioning that it has fascinated her since childhood. She has also visited Japan and met with fans there. Besides being an anime fan, the singer has collaborated with the Japanese musical group Atarashii Gakko! and released a song inspired by One Piece titled My Sails Are Set.

A homage to Godzilla

The new season doesn’t just feature big monsters. It flirts with the origins of kaiju cinema by paying homage to the most iconic of all time — Godzilla. During a high-octane scene at the harbour, a gigantic beast, although unnamed, strikes an uncanny resemblance with the creature from the original Godzilla movies.

It is complete with an orchestral soundtrack reminiscent of the original 1954 score as anti-kaiju weapons are fired at the monster. As the creature cuts through steel bridges like a sheet of paper, it is clear that the anime is taking the genre to another level, embracing the grandeur of classic kaiju battles.