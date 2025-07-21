MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Inside Selena Gomez’s ’70s-themed birthday bash with fiance Benny Blanco, BFF Taylor Swift

The singer-actress will be next seen in the Disney+ mystery series ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 5

Entertainment Web Desk Published 21.07.25, 01:46 PM

Ahead of her 33rd birthday on July 22, American singer-actress Selena Gomez kicked off an early celebration on Monday with fiance Benny Blanco and best friend Taylor Swift. Here’s a look. 

Instagram/ @selenagomez
Selena Gomez organised a ’70s-themed disco style party. She dazzled in a dark, sparkly jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and a cream-colored faux fur coat. 

Instagram/ @selenagomez

The singer penned a long note thanking her fans for making her past year memorable and eventful. “I am extremely humbled and insanely appreciative of all your love,” Gomez wrote alongside the pictures. 

Instagram/ @selenagomez

Selena stole a kiss from her fiance, Benny Blanco, flaunting their ever-growing love. The couple got engaged last December, and according to reports, the wedding is set to take place in September.

Instagram/ @selenagomez

Selena brought out her playful and fun-loving side while posing with friend Taylor Swift amid a sea of party balloons. 

Instagram/ @selenagomez

The singer’s party was also attended by actress Sofia Carson. Sofia will be next in Netflix’s upcoming romantic film My Oxford Year, set to premiere on August 1. 

Instagram/ @selenagomez

On the work front, the singer-actress dropped her latest album, I Said I Love You First, in collaboration with Blanco on March 21. 

Instagram/ @selenagomez

Besides her musical projects, Selena recently wrapped up shooting for the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building

