Inside Selena Gomez’s ’70s-themed birthday bash with fiance Benny Blanco, BFF Taylor Swift

Ahead of her 33rd birthday on July 22, American singer-actress Selena Gomez kicked off an early celebration on Monday with fiance Benny Blanco and best friend Taylor Swift. Here’s a look.

1 7 Instagram/ @selenagomez

ADVERTISEMENT

Selena Gomez organised a ’70s-themed disco style party. She dazzled in a dark, sparkly jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and a cream-colored faux fur coat.

2 7 Instagram/ @selenagomez

The singer penned a long note thanking her fans for making her past year memorable and eventful. “I am extremely humbled and insanely appreciative of all your love,” Gomez wrote alongside the pictures.

3 7 Instagram/ @selenagomez

Selena stole a kiss from her fiance, Benny Blanco, flaunting their ever-growing love. The couple got engaged last December, and according to reports, the wedding is set to take place in September.

4 7 Instagram/ @selenagomez

Selena brought out her playful and fun-loving side while posing with friend Taylor Swift amid a sea of party balloons.

5 7 Instagram/ @selenagomez

The singer’s party was also attended by actress Sofia Carson. Sofia will be next in Netflix’s upcoming romantic film My Oxford Year, set to premiere on August 1.

6 7 Instagram/ @selenagomez

On the work front, the singer-actress dropped her latest album, I Said I Love You First, in collaboration with Blanco on March 21.

7 7 Instagram/ @selenagomez

Besides her musical projects, Selena recently wrapped up shooting for the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building.