Inside Selena Gomez’s ’70s-themed birthday bash with fiance Benny Blanco, BFF Taylor Swift

Ahead of her 33rd birthday on July 22, American singer-actress Selena Gomez kicked off an early celebration on Monday with fiance Benny Blanco and best friend Taylor Swift. Here’s a look.
Selena Gomez organised a ’70s-themed disco style party. She dazzled in a dark, sparkly jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and a cream-colored faux fur coat.
The singer penned a long note thanking her fans for making her past year memorable and eventful. “I am extremely humbled and insanely appreciative of all your love,” Gomez wrote alongside the pictures.
Selena stole a kiss from her fiance, Benny Blanco, flaunting their ever-growing love. The couple got engaged last December, and according to reports, the wedding is set to take place in September.
Selena brought out her playful and fun-loving side while posing with friend Taylor Swift amid a sea of party balloons.
The singer’s party was also attended by actress Sofia Carson. Sofia will be next in Netflix’s upcoming romantic film My Oxford Year, set to premiere on August 1.
On the work front, the singer-actress dropped her latest album, I Said I Love You First, in collaboration with Blanco on March 21.
Besides her musical projects, Selena recently wrapped up shooting for the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building.