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regular-article-logo Friday, 27 March 2026

‘Peddi’ Pehelwan: Ram Charan flaunts his chiselled, buffed physique as a wrestler in new teaser

Actress Janhvi Kapoor wished the actor on his 41st birthday by unveiling his new look from the upcoming action drama

Entertainment Web Desk Published 27.03.26, 12:41 PM
Ram Charan in 'Peddi'

Ram Charan in 'Peddi' Instagram/ @janhvikapoor

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor wished her Peddi co-star Ram Charan a happy 41st birthday on Friday by revealing a new, fearsome look of the actor from the film, introducing him as ‘Peddi Pehelwan’.

“His Grit. His Game. His Pride. Happy Birthday, Peddi Pehelwan, aka Mega Power Star,” Janhvi wrote on Instagram alongside the teaser clip.

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The teaser features Ram Charan as a commanding wrestler, flaunting his buffed, chiselled physique, a thick beard, and hair tied in a knot, as he showcases a gritty wrestling sequence with a roaring crowd circling the pit.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Janhvi Kapoor. The film marks the second Telugu project for Janhvi after Devara, co-starring Jr NTR.

The cast of Peddi also includes Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, Mirzapur star Divyendu Sharma and Boman Irani.

Peddi is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas. The film is set to hit theatres on April 30.

The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, with music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, cinematography by R Rathnavelu, production design by Avinash Kolla and editing by Navin Nooli.

Ram Charan was last seen in S. Shankar’s Game Changer alongside Kiara Advani. Meanwhile, Janhvi was last seen in Neeraj Ghaywan’s social drama Homebound.

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