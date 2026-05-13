Indian fans compare Tom Cruise’s reported new thriller ‘Doppelganger’ to SRK-starrer ‘Don’

Several Indian social media users have compared Hollywood star Tom Cruise’s reported new spy thriller Doppelgänger to the Bollywood film Don over similarities in their plots involving lookalikes.

According to entertainment portal The InSneider, Cruise is in early discussions to star in Doppelgänger, a spy thriller written by Aneesh Chaganty and Dan Frey.

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If the actor signs on, he would reportedly play Veer, a CIA agent who discovers that Russian intelligence has identified a Brazilian man who is his exact double and plans to replace him as a covert mole inside the CIA.

The premise quickly triggered reactions from Indian users online, many of whom referenced Don (2006), starring Shah Rukh Khan, in which a lookalike is recruited to infiltrate a criminal syndicate.

Some users also drew parallels with the original Don (1978) featuring Amitabh Bachchan.

Doppelgänger is being produced by Ryan Coogler, while Chaganty, known for Searching and Run, is attached to direct.

Cruise has reportedly met Chaganty several times in Florida regarding the project, though the actor has not formally committed and is currently said to be “loosely attached” to the film.

Cruise is meanwhile awaiting the release of Digger, which has already completed shooting and is slated for an October release through Warner Bros. The actor also has the third instalment in the Top Gun franchise in the pipeline.