Paul Bettany to return as Vision in Marvel Studios’ ‘VisionQuest’, set for October debut

Marvel Studios’ upcoming live-action series VisionQuest will premiere on Disney+ on October 14, the company announced during Disney’s Upfront presentation on Tuesday, where Marvel also unveiled the first footage from the show.

The series stars Paul Bettany as Vision, following the events of WandaVision. The footage largely shows Bettany in human form, revisiting Vision’s memories as he attempts to understand his humanity after the events of the earlier series, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

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When audiences last saw the character in WandaVision, Vision had transformed into White Vision before flying away. According to the new clip, the character now possesses Vision’s memories without having actually experienced them, leaving him struggling to reconnect with emotions and identity.

Returning to the franchise is James Spader as Ultron, who once again voices the villain. Spader also appears on screen in human form in the footage. The cast also includes Ruaridh Mollica. “

VisionQuest is set to complete a trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued with Agatha All Along.

Video footage from the upcoming series was also screened for fans during this year’s New York Comic Con, where it was revealed that Mollica will portray an older version of Tommy, the son of Vision and Wanda Maximoff, who was first introduced alongside his brother Billy in WandaVision.

At the end of Wandavision, both Tommy and Billy were believed to have disappeared after Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), dismantled the Westview hex. However, Agatha All Along later revealed that Billy’s soul survived by entering the body of William Kaplan.

The series also established that Billy had transferred Tommy’s soul into another body, setting up the version of Tommy expected to appear in VisionQuest.