Lionsgate has achieved a record-breaking milestone with its Michael Jackson biopic Michael, which has become the highest-grossing film in the studio’s history and continues its climb toward the USD 1 billion global mark.

The Antoine Fuqua-directed film has reached USD 897.9 million worldwide after its seventh weekend, according to Deadline, with a USD 23.1 million global weekend haul.

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It now sits just behind Bohemian Rhapsody, which holds the record for the highest-grossing music biopic at USD 910.8 million, leaving a gap of roughly USD 13 million.

In the process, Michael has officially overtaken Lionsgate’s previous top performers, surpassing both The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (USD 865 million worldwide) and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (USD 868.5 million worldwide).

International markets continue to drive the bulk of its earnings. Michael has collected USD 533.8 million in Universal territories and USD 543.685 million internationally overall when including Volga markets, already surpassing Bohemian Rhapsody’s foreign totals.

The cast is led by Jaafar Jackson, who portrays his uncle, pop icon Michael Jackson. The ensemble includes Colman Domingo as Joseph Jackson and Nia Long as Katherine Jackson.

The film’s momentum is expected to continue with Japan still to open next weekend, a market that could provide a crucial push toward the USD 1 billion threshold.

Michael is currently playing in cinemas worldwide and will be available on digital platforms from June 9.