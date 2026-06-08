Raghava Lawrence hints at political plunge, will make ‘major announcement’ on June 11

Tamil actor-choreographer-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence has said he will make a “major announcement” on June 11, as speculation grows over his possible entry into politics.

His fans on social media have been speculating that Lawrence could contest in the upcoming Tiruchirappalli East by-election, which has been necessitated after Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay vacated the seat.

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Vijay had contested and won from both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East in the April 2026 Assembly elections.

In a statement posted on his X handle, Lawrence wrote, “News about me contesting the Trichy East by-election has been circulating across various media platforms. All my Media friends have been reaching out to me over phone and requesting to meet me asking for clarification. Since the speculation has grown to a point where I feel I should address it, I wanted to share this note”.

“I am currently busy shooting for Benz, and my schedule will conclude on June 10,” he said. “With my mother’s blessings, An important decision regarding my life will be announced on 11th, Thursday at 9:30 am #Mattram #Serviceisgod”.

Benz is an action film starring Lawrence in the lead role. Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the film is part of the expanding Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which includes Kaithi, Vikram and Leo.

The project is being produced with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj also attached as producer. It features Nivin Pauly, Ravi Mohan and Samyuktha Menon in key roles, with music composed by Sai Abhyankkar.