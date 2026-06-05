Hrithik Roshan says he is tired of ‘good boy’ roles, picks Zaffar Khan as his dream role

Actor Hrithik Roshan would love to play a character like Zaffar Khan from Zoya Akhtar's 2009 directorial debut Luck By Chance, as it would allow him to move beyond the classic "good boy" stereotype, he said on Thursday.

“Just got asked what's the kind of role I'm looking for. And I surprised myself when it came to me. Remember Zaffar from luck by chance? That's the one. I'd jump on something like that. But directors only wanna see me play the good guy. Sad,” reads Hrithik’s Instagram post.

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Zaffar Khan, portrayed by Hrithik Roshan in Zoya Akhtar's 2009 directorial debut Luck By Chance, is a charismatic yet self-serving Bollywood superstar. Although the role was an extended cameo, it remains notable as one of the few times Hrithik broke away from his trademark "good guy" persona to portray a more complex and opportunistic character.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Luck By Chance stars Farhan and Konkana Sen Sharma in lead roles, with Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Juhi Chawla, Sanjay Kapoor, Isha Sharvani, Alyy Khan and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal supporting roles.

Hrithik, 52, was last seen in War 2. He will next reprise his iconic role in the fourth instalment of the Krrish franchise, which will also mark his directorial debut.