India among first countries to open IMAX bookings for Christopher Nolan's ‘The Odyssey’

Advance IMAX bookings for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey: A Journey Begins will open in India on June 8, the makers announced in a statement.

“On June 8, Indian fans will be among the first in the world to secure their seats for The Odyssey. Shot across the globe using brand-new IMAX film technology, The Odyssey is the first feature film shot entirely with IMAX cameras. It will open in cinemas worldwide, including across India, on July 17, 2026,” the statement said.

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An adaptation of Homer's eponymous Greek epic, The Odyssey stars Matt Damon in the titular role, Anne Hathaway as Odysseus' faithful wife Penelope, Robert Pattinson as Penelope's suitor Antinous, and Tom Holland as Odysseus' son Telemachus.

Lupita Nyong’o and Zendaya round out the ensemble cast.

The Odyssey will release in cinemas across India in all formats on July 17, 2026.

Speaking about the opening of IMAX ticket bookings in India, Denzil Dias, Vice President and Managing Director, Warner Bros. Discovery India, said: "The Odyssey is the first film in cinema history to be shot entirely on IMAX cameras, a milestone Christopher Nolan spent nearly two decades working toward. On June 8, for the first time in India, Nolan fans will be among the first in the world to book their favourite seats alongside fellow Christopher Nolan fans around the globe."

Nolan had previously collaborated with Damon on films like Interstellar (2014) and Oppenheimer (2023).

Nolan has written the screenplay for The Odyssey in addition to serving as a producer alongside Emma Thomas under their Syncopy production company.