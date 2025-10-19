Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha become parents to a baby boy: 'Now we have everything'

Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chaddha have become parents to a baby boy, the couple announced on Sunday in an Instagram post.

"He's finally here! Our Baby Boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything. With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav," the couple wrote on Instagram in a joint post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday and Sonakshi Sinha congratulated the couple in the comment section.

Parineeti and Chadha, both 36 years old, tied the knot in Rajasthan in September 2023.

The couple sparked speculation about their pregnancy during an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show earlier this month.

“The media keeps telling me to join politics now. They don’t know that I even had to google about being a Member of Parliament. They think I will join politics, but I don’t think so,” she said.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen on screen in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila. Recently, the actress wrapped up work on an upcoming yet-to-be-titled Netflix series, which features an ensemble cast including Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Chaitannya Choudhry, Sumeet Vyas, and Anup Soni.

Raghav Chadha is an Aam Aadmi Party politician and currently serves as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, having been elected by the Punjab Legislative Assembly in 2022.