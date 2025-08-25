MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 25 August 2025

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha announce pregnancy 2 years after marriage: 'Blessed beyond measure'

The actress and the politician tied the knot in September 2023 in Rajasthan

Entertainment Web Desk Published 25.08.25, 12:41 PM
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra File Photo

Actress Parineeti Chopra is expecting her first child with husband Raghav Chadha, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP, the couple announced Monday.

" Our little universe … on its way Blessed beyond measure," they wrote in a joint post on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parineeti and Chadha, both 36 years old, tied the knot in Rajasthan in September 2023.

The couple sparked speculation about their pregnancy during an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show earlier this month.

In the August 2 episode of the Netflix show, Parineeti took a stroll down memory lane and recalled her first date with Raghav.

She also clarified that she is not likely to join politics. putting an end to media speculation.

“The media keeps telling me to join politics now. They don’t know that I even had to google about being a Member of Parliament. They think I will join politics, but I don’t think so,” she said.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen on screen in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila. Recently, the actress wrapped up work on an upcoming yet-to-be-titled Netflix series, which features an ensemble cast including Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Chaitannya Choudhry, Sumeet Vyas, and Anup Soni.

RELATED TOPICS

Parineeti Chopra Raghav Chadha Parents-to-be New Parents
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Tinpot toll on brass: Donald Trump’s tariff imperils jobs, stifles exports from Moradabad

'Modiji’s one-sided friendship has got us into trouble. Trump has betrayed us,' Chadha complains
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Quote left Quote right

Use of police force against SSC students protesting at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan is inhuman, shameful

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT