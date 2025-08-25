Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha announce pregnancy 2 years after marriage: 'Blessed beyond measure'

Actress Parineeti Chopra is expecting her first child with husband Raghav Chadha, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP, the couple announced Monday.

" Our little universe … on its way Blessed beyond measure," they wrote in a joint post on Instagram.

Parineeti and Chadha, both 36 years old, tied the knot in Rajasthan in September 2023.

The couple sparked speculation about their pregnancy during an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show earlier this month.

In the August 2 episode of the Netflix show, Parineeti took a stroll down memory lane and recalled her first date with Raghav.

She also clarified that she is not likely to join politics. putting an end to media speculation.

“The media keeps telling me to join politics now. They don’t know that I even had to google about being a Member of Parliament. They think I will join politics, but I don’t think so,” she said.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen on screen in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila. Recently, the actress wrapped up work on an upcoming yet-to-be-titled Netflix series, which features an ensemble cast including Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Chaitannya Choudhry, Sumeet Vyas, and Anup Soni.