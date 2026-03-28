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regular-article-logo Saturday, 28 March 2026

Paresh Rawal reacts to comparison between his role in ‘Uri’ and R. Madhavan’s ‘Dhurandhar’ character

Rawal played Govind Bhardwaj in Uri: The Surgical Strike, whose character is inspired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval

Entertainment Web Desk Published 28.03.26, 07:07 PM
Paresh Rawal in 'Uri'; R.Madhavan in 'Dhurandhar'

Paresh Rawal in 'Uri'; R.Madhavan in 'Dhurandhar' File Photo/ @youtube

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal recently grabbed attention on social media with a witty response to a post comparing his portrayal of Govind Bhardwaj in Uri: The Surgical Strike with R. Madhavan’s Ajay Sanyal in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, both characters inspired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

An X user posted a still of Paresh Rawal as NSA Govind Bhardwaj from Uri, saying, “I quite liked @SirPareshRawal as Ajit Doval in Uri The Surgical Strike! Except that they didn’t show him smoke in the film.”

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Resharing the post on his X handle, the Hera Pheri actor replied, “Yes, didn’t smoke but only broke the phones.”

His reply quickly went viral, with fans joining the conversation. While some praised Rawal’s performance, others compared it to Madhavan’s role as Ajay Sanyal in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. A few users even said playing such a character is like playing James Bond, calling it an honour for any actor.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge sees Ranveer reprising his role as Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film also stars Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi.

Set in Lyari, Karachi, a region known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, the original Dhurandhar revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of major geopolitical and terror events such as the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

On the other hand, Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal, is based on the 2016 surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army.

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Paresh Rawal R Madhavan Uri: The Surgical Strike Dhurandhar
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