Paresh Rawal reacts to Akshay Kumar’s lawsuit for exiting ‘Hera Pheri 3’: ‘All issues will be laid to rest’

Amid reports of Akshay Kumar suing Paresh Rawal for exiting Hera Pheri 3, the veteran actor on Sunday confirmed that his lawyer has sent an “appropriate response” regarding his “termination and exit”.

Taking to X, the 69-year-old actor wrote, “My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit.” He assured that once the concerned parties review his lawyer’s response, the ongoing legal tussles will come to an end. “Once they read my response all issues will be laid to rest,” he added.

According to media reports, Akshay Kumar, who is the lead actor and producer of Hera Pheri 3, has filed a lawsuit of Rs 25 crore against Rawal for “sabotaging” the shoot for the film.

Rawal had signed the contract for the film and had shot for a portion, as per PTI.

Rawal’s tweet has left fans on social media confused. “What happened , everything was going good so why is he leaving the movie now?” one of them asked. “Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal both are best friends ! Suddenly kya huaa yeh dono ko pata hai,” another X user tweeted.

Previously, Rawal had clarified that his exit from Hera Pheri 3 is not due to “creative differences” as mentioned by his co-star Suniel Shetty in an interview.

“I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director,” the 69-year-old actor wrote on X.

In January, filmmaker Priyadarshan expressed his willingness to direct the third part of the comedy franchise Hera Pheri, provided the original cast members — Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal — reprise their roles from the 2000 original.

The trio had expressed their willingness to be a part of the upcoming instalment.

Hera Pheri narrates the story of two tenants — Raju (Akshay) and Shyam (Suniel) — and their landlord Babu Rao (Paresh Rawal), in desperate need of money. When the trio chance upon a ransom call via a cross connection on their landline phone, they hatch a plan to claim the ransom for themselves. Phir Hera Pheri, a sequel to the film written and directed by Neeraj Vora, released in 2006.

Paresh Rawal is also part of Priyadarshan’s upcoming comedy film Bhooth Bangla, which marks Akshay and Priyadarshan’s reunion after 14 years.