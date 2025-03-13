Parents-to-be Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul share photos from maternity shoot

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul, who are expecting their first child, shared a series of heartwarming photos from a recent maternity shoot on Wednesday. Here’s a look.

Father-to-be KL Rahul rested his head on Athiya’s lap and gazed into her eyes. Athiya looked gorgeous in a beige ribbed dress that accentuated her baby bump.

Athiya flaunted her baby bump in a breezy white oversized shirt. Athiya and Team India cricketer KL Rahul had announced their pregnancy in November last year. Rahul recently played a match-winning innings in the Champions Trophy finals against New Zealand.

A set of candid shots show KL Rahul caressing Athiya’s baby bump. After dating for almost four years, star batter Rahul exchanged vows with Athiya on January 23, 2023 at Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family.

Dressed in monochrome outfits, Athiya and KL Rahul held hands while strolling through a sprawling garden.

Athiya is known for playing the female lead in films like Hero (2015), Mubarakan (2017) and Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019). The 32-year-old actress last appeared in Debamitra Biswal’s directorial debut Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vibha Chibber and Navni Parihar. She is expected to star in footballer Afshan Ashiq's biopic, Hope Solo, where she will be playing the titular role.