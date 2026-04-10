Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s supernatural thriller ‘Roktofolok’ to debut on Hoichoi in May

Actor-director Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s upcoming supernatural thriller series Roktofolok is set to premiere on Hoichoi on May 1, the streamer announced on Friday. The series, based on Avik Sarkar’s book of the same name, features Saswata Chatterjee in the lead role.

Chatterjee plays Agambagish, a reclusive tantric scholar who “walks the fragile line between faith and forbidden knowledge,” as per a press communique from Hoichoi.

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The character possesses the ability to sense karmic disturbances that are “uninvited, often violent, always precise”.

Also part of the cast is Arjun Chakrabarty, who plays Bajraketu, aka Tenia or Sam, a seemingly charming and polished individual who uses his demeanour to lure young women. Beneath the façade, however, “lies a calculated and deeply unsettling evil”.

Koneenica Banerjee, as Mayarani, and Mohana Maiti (as Titli) round out the cast.

Roktofolok follows the disappearance of Titli and her sisters after they fall into Tenia’s trap, triggering a search that uncovers a thousand-year-old curse tied to a blood-stained relic. As past and present intersect, Agambagish attempts to connect present-day crimes with an ancient ritual linked to the relic, while confronting a reincarnated force of evil.

“After Bhog, I wanted to bring another of Avik Sarkar’s stories to life. Roktofolok explores a darker, more unsettling space of mythological horror—one that goes beyond fear to reflect an unending cycle of evil,” Parambrata said in a statement.

“What makes it especially relevant is how this age-old narrative intersects with a very contemporary issue—rooted in the realities of social media, where young girls are often lured into trafficking.Through this blend of myth and modern-day horrors, the series delves into belief, trauma, and forces beyond human control,” he added.

“What fascinated me about Agambagish was his relationship with the unseen. His understanding of the occult is not academic; it is deeply personal and often isolating. He carries the burden of knowledge and that comes at a cost,” Saswata said.

“Roktofolok is not just about fear; it is about inevitability. And Agambagish stands right at the centre of that collision between the past and the present.” the actor added.