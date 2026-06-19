French President Emmanuel Macron posts hindi farewell video for PM Modi, says ‘France loves you’

French President Emmanuel Macron shared a farewell video message in Hindi for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, describing him as a dear friend, praising the India-France partnership and saying, “France loves you” at the conclusion of Modi’s visit to the European nation.

In the video, Macron welcomed Modi’s visit to Nice, Evian and Paris and expressed hope that ties between the two countries would continue to deepen.

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“Priya mitra Narendra, mujhe bahut khushi hai aap ka Nice, Evian aur Paris, daure ke liye swagat karte, France Bharat ki dosti amar rahe (Dear friend Narendra, I feel very happy to welcome you on your trip to Nice, Evian and Paris and I wish the friendship between France and India remains eternal).” "I hope it was correct," Macron said after delivering the lines in Hindi.

The French president thanked Modi for the visit, termed the engagements productive and said he looked forward to meeting him again in February.

“Thank you for your visit. Thank you for our friendship. It was a very fruitful visit. France loves you. We are looking forward to seeing you again soon, in February. Jai Hind."

Modi arrived in the Mediterranean city of Nice on June 13, where he inaugurated the Bharat Innovates programme alongside Macron and held bilateral talks with the French president.

The prime minister then travelled to Slovakia from June 14 to 16, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the country.

He returned to France to attend the G7 Summit in the commune of Evian-Les-Bains on Tuesday and Wednesday after India was invited as a guest country.

Modi concluded his France visit in Paris on Thursday, where he addressed members of the Indian diaspora and spoke at the technology forum VivaTech 2026.

Reflecting on the visit, Modi highlighted the range of engagements held across France.

“This visit to France has been extensive when it comes to engagement and outcomes. It began in Nice, where the Bharat Innovates programme was held, followed by Evian for G7 and then in Paris, where I addressed VivaTech 2026 and a large community programme, as well as met CEOs,” Modi said in a social media post.

He also thanked Macron, the French government and the people of France for their hospitality.

“I am especially grateful to my friend President Macron, the Government and the people of France for the warmth. The India-France friendship will become even stronger in the times to come,” he added.