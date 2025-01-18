‘Paradise’ to ‘Sky Full of Stars’: Coldplay songs to look forward to at Mumbai concerts

Coldplay is set to play in India today as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. With just hours left before Chris Martin and his band take the stage at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, here’s a playlist of nine songs to get you ready for the unforgettable night ahead.

Released on September 12, 2011 as the second single from their fifth album Mylo Xyloto, Paradise reflects on the pursuit of happiness and the belief that things will improve. The song explores themes of longing, dreams, and escape, suggesting that despite life’s challenges, there’s always a vision of a better world or state of mind to hold onto.

A song from Coldplay’s 10th album Moon Music, this piano ballad with Beatles-esque sounds explores the desire to give all of oneself to someone special, exploring vulnerability and unconditional love at the same time. Grammy-winning American actor Richard Wayne Van Dyke made an appearance in the song All My Love, which was first performed on June 9, 2024, during Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece.

Something Just Like This is a collaboration between The Chainsmokers and Coldplay. Released on February 22, 2017, it served as the second single from The Chainsmokers’ debut album Memories…Do Not Open and the lead single from Coldplay’s Kaleidoscope EP. Something Just Like This celebrates the simplicity of love and the desire for authenticity, free from perfection.

People of the Pride is one of the standout singles from Coldplay’s latest album, Music of the Spheres. Inspired by themes of unity, strength, and resilience, the track reflects on human connection and collective power, blending high-energy rhythms with an uplifting message of hope.

The band’s lead singer Chris Martin wrote Fix You inspired by his personal experience with his then-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, following the death of her father, Bruce Paltrow, in 2002. The song reflects his desire to comfort her during that difficult time. With its simple yet powerful lyrics, it has become one of Coldplay’s most beloved tracks.

A track from their 2021 album Music of the Spheres, the song delves into themes of love, capturing the euphoric, carefree side of romance. Its upbeat, feel-good energy offers a lively contrast to the album’s more introspective tracks, infusing a sense of optimism. The song was well-received by fans for its infectious rhythm and uplifting message, showcasing a playful, lighter side of Coldplay.

First performed on January 23 last year at the National Stadium in Singapore, the song was spontaneously written by Chris Martin about people in the audience. Known as the Jumbotron Song, it earned its name because audience members he sings about are often featured on the big screens or Jumbotron.

Sky Full of Stars is Coldplay’s cosmic anthem that’s bound to make you feel like you’re floating among the stars. Released on May 2, 2014, as part of their album Ghost Stories, the track is a feel-good number about love and hope, taking you on a celestial journey with every beat. Whether you’re gazing at the night sky or just need a pick-me-up, this track’s sparkling melody and powerful lyrics are sure to lift your spirits.

Viva La Vida remains one of Coldplay’s highest-charting singles. Released in 2008 from the album Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends, the song tells the story of a fallen king reflecting on lost power. The album’s lyrics touch on themes of love, life, death, and war. Viva La Vida reached the top spot of the UK Singles Chart and Billboard Hot 100, becoming the band’s first song to reach the number one position in both the USA and UK. The song also won Best Rock Album at the 2009 Grammy Awards and earned a nomination for Album of the Year.