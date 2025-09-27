Papon remembers Zubeen Garg with old photo, hopes for a fast-paced death probe

Singer Papon Friday penned an emotional note for late musician Zubeen Garg following his death last week, urging the authorities to carry out their investigation smoothly for clarity.

The 49-year-old singer shared an old picture with Zubeen. In the photo, the two of them can be seen smiling as Zubeen kept one hand on Papon's shoulder. Sharing the picture, Papon wrote, “Missing you so much, my brother. Stay happy wherever you are.”

Papon further made an appeal in Assamese, urging the investigation team to carry out their probe into Zubeen's death swiftly. “I request, the investigation be fast paced. And the answers to the questions that we are seeking, we should get soon,” he signed off.

After Zubeen’s passing on September 19, Papon took to Instagram to offer his condolences. “This is so shocking! The voice of a generation! Gone to soon. At a loss of words! Lost a friend. Lost a brother. A big void. Praying for a peaceful journey of his soul,” he posted on Instagram.

Zubeen passed away on September 19 in Singapore following an accident. According to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, he was swimming in the sea without a life jacket. He was rescued by Singapore police from the sea and rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he could not be saved despite being placed under intensive medical care. He was 53.

A day before his demise, Zubeen was supposed to perform at the Northeast India Festival. Following his cremation and a four-day mourning period, the investigation of his death began on Tuesday with 55 FIRs carrying four names, and two arrests across Assam.