Sadie Sink knew about her ‘Spider-Man’ casting even before makers approached her; here's how

American star Sadie Sink found out about her casting in Spider-Man: Brand New Day through online speculation and rumours, days before the makers approached her, she said in the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Before I got cast... There was speculation online that said, ‘Sadie Sink is gonna be in the new Spider-Man.’ ... I was like, ‘I am?’ ... Sure enough, two days later I was (offered the role),” said Sink.

The actress recently appeared in the final season of Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things, where she played the popular character Max Mayfield. The show also stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Joe Keery and Noah Schnapp.

While talking about the finale of the show, Sadie candidly shared her interpretation of Eleven’s storyline conclusion. When show host Jimmy Fallon asked for her opinion about Eleven’s fate, Sadie replied, “I think she’s dead, I don’t know.” Her remark quickly drew a reaction from the audience in the studio.

Following the trailer leak for Avengers: Doomsday, a purported first-look at Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day surfaced online last month, showing the events after Doctor Strange had to make the world forget the web-slinging superhero at the end of No Way Home.

The teaser begins with the protagonist narrating, “Hi, my name is Peter Parker. You don't remember me, but we used to know each other. Something bad was gonna happen, and the only way to stop it...was to make everyone forget about me.”

The upcoming Spider-Man movie from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Amy Pascal and Marvel president Kevin Feige serve as the producers for the film.

According to a report by US-based entertainment magazine Variety, actors Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, who played Peter Parker’s friends MJ and Ned in Spider-Man: No Way Home, are expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming film.