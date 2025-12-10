‘Panchayat’ star Jitendra Kumar, RJ Mahvash to headline new romcom ‘Tedhi Hain Par Meri Hain’

Panchayat actor Jitendra Kumar and RJ Mahvash are set to star in the upcoming romantic-comedy Tedhi Hain Par Meri Hain, choreographer-director Remo D’Souza announced on Wednesday.

Directed by Jayesh Pradhaan, known for working as a choreographer on films like Enthiran and Kai Po Che, the film is described as a quirky and humorous take on love where “madness leads the way” and imperfection becomes a virtue.

Reflecting on the film as a celebration of flawed yet authentic relationships, Remo said in a statement, “In my journey as a filmmaker, I’ve always loved narratives that are rooted in reality yet filled with a unique spark. 'Tedhi Hain Par Meri Hain' celebrates imperfection. It’s about finding your kind of crazy in someone else, and having a relatable and bankable actor like Jitendra Kumar on board ensures the film will strike a chord with the audience.”

Jitendra, who shot to fame with his roles in shows like Panchayat and Kota Factory, said the story deeply resonated with him.

“The title itself, 'Tedhi Hain Par Meri Hain', perfectly captures the spirit of true, unfiltered love. Playing a wonderfully flawed and real character is a refreshing challenge. The film will resonate with anyone who understands that the most beautiful relationships are often the most imperfect ones,” Jitendra said.

Mahvash, on the other hand, was drawn to the raw storytelling of the film.

“This isn’t just a love story; it’s a wonderfully chaotic story. What drew me in was how real and imperfect the characters are — they feel like people you genuinely know. I can’t wait for audiences to embrace the beautiful madness of this film,” Mahvash, known for her work as a radio jockey, said.

Written by Pradeep Singh, Tedhi Hain Par Meri Hain is produced by Ishan Shilpi Verma, Vishal Tyagi and Anwar Ali Khan in collaboration with Kuree Studio and Shaisha Motion Pictures. The music is composed by veteran musician Ismail Darbar.