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regular-article-logo Saturday, 14 March 2026

‘Pachinko’ actress Kim Min-Ha dubs Priyanka Mohan’s character in ‘Made in Korea’

Directed by Ra Karthik, the cross-cultural film also stars South Korean actors Park Hye-jin, Si-hun Baek, Ha Ram-jo and Rishikanth

Entertainment Web Desk Published 14.03.26, 01:14 PM
Kim Min-Ha, Priyanka Mohan

Kim Min-Ha, Priyanka Mohan Netflix

South Korean actress Kim Min-ha, known for her roles in Pachinko, Way Back Love and Typhoon Family, has dubbed Priyanka Mohan’s character Shenba in Netflix’s cross-cultural drama Made in Korea.

Directed by Ra Karthik, the film hit Netflix on March 12. It follows Priyanka’s Shenbagam, fondly called Shenba, whose childhood fascination with Korean culture inspires her to experience it for herself.

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When she unexpectedly finds herself in Seoul, reality proves far more challenging than what she imagined, setting her on a heartfelt path of resilience, self-discovery, and new connection.

In the Korean dub version of the film, Min-ha has voiced Shenba, marking her first dub role.

“I've always nurtured a dream of dubbing, so it’s an honor to be able to take part in a cross-cultural project like Made In Korea with just my voice. It felt unfamiliar to portray a character using only my voice, but because it’s something I’ve always wanted to try, it was all the more fun and meaningful. I hope the audience can relate to Shenba’s journey as much as I did,” Min-ha said in a statement.

The upcoming film also stars South Korean actors Park Hye-jin, Si-hun Baek, Ha Ram-jo and Rishikanth. It is produced by Rise East Entertainment.

The upcoming cross-cultural film marks Mohan’s OTT debut.

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Made In Korea Priyanka Mohan Kim Min-Ha Pachinko
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