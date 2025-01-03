Paatal Lok S2 to The Family Man S3: New shows releasing on OTT in 2025

OTT platforms are kicking off 2025 with a wide variety of content. Whether you’re in the mood for a heart-pounding thriller or a lighthearted slice-of-life comedy, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a preview of what’s coming up.

Paatal Lok Season 2

1 9

ADVERTISEMENT

Season 2 of crime drama series Paatal Lok promises a gripping narrative with Jaideep Ahlawat’s Hathiram and Ishwak Singh’s Ansari embarking on a new investigation. Created by Sudip Sharma, the first season of the Prime Video show featured Ahlawat as a washed-out Delhi police officer who lands the case of a lifetime when four suspects are captured in connection with an assassination attempt on a prime-time journalist. The upcoming instalment has been directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Karnesh Sharma of Clean Slate Filmz.

Streaming on: Prime Video from January 17

The Family Man Season 3

2 9

Manoj Bajpayee reprises his role as undercover spy Srikant in The Family Man Season 3, where he will try and thwart a significant national security threat. As he grapples with these challenges, he also works on his strained relationship with his wife, Suchitra, played by Priyamani. Written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK, the series also stars Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Dalip Tahil and Sunny Hinduja in key roles.

To stream on: Prime Video

The Roshans

3 9

This is a docu-series that will take fans through the remarkable journey of the Roshan family: Roshan Lal, Rakesh Roshan, Rajesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan. Shashi Ranjan, in collaboration with Rakesh Roshan, has directed and co-produced the docu-series, which includes candid interviews with industry friends and colleagues sharing their insights on the Roshan legacy.

Streaming on: Netflix from January 17

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut

4 9

Produced by Gauri Khan under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment, the yet-untitled series will mark the directorial debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Dubbed as a multi-genre project, the series will look at the glitzy and tricky world of Bollywood through the eyes of an outsider.

To stream on: Netflix

Black Warrant

5 9

Zahan Kapoor’s Sunil Kumar Gupta is determined to take on some of India’s most notorious offenders imprisoned at Asia’s largest prison, Tihar. Marking Zahan’s OTT debut, Black Warrant directed by Vikramaditya Motwane is a dramatised adaptation of former Tihar Jail superintendent Sunil Gupta and journalist-author Sunetra Choudhury’s book, Black Warrant: Confessions Of A Tihar Jailer.

Streaming on: Netflix from January 10

Matka King

6 9

Directed by Nagraj Manjule, Matka King unfolds in 1960s Mumbai, narrating the fictional story of a cotton trader, played by Vijay Varma. In his quest for legitimacy and respect, he creates a new gambling game called Matka. The ensemble cast of the crime thriller includes Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover and Siddharth Jadhav.

To stream on: Amazon Prime

Trial Season 2

7 9

Suparn S Varma’s The Trial returns for a second season this year. Season 1 followed the story of Noyonika (Kajol), a homemaker who is compelled to resume her career as a practising lawyer after her husband, Rajeev (Jisshu Sengupta), a judge, is imprisoned for a sex-and-corruption scandal. The series is an adaptation of the acclaimed American legal drama The Good Wife.

To stream on: Disney+ Hotstar

Bada Naam Karenge

8 9

Sooraj R. Barjatya’s Rajshri Productions forays into the digital space with Bada Naam Karenge. Set to debut on Sony LIV in February, the show is touted as a celebration of love, family and tradition. Directed by Palash Vasvani, Bada Naam Karenge features Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Chitrali Lokesh, Rajesh Tailang and Anjana Sukhani in key roles.

To stream on: SonyLIV

Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom

9 9

The Family Man creators Raj & DK’s first action-fantasy show Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom, directed by Tumbbad helmer Rahi Anil Barve, promises a gripping and edgy story set in a fantastical kingdom, complete with action and spectacular visuals.

To stream on: Netflix