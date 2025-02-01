‘Oti Uttam’ to ‘Alaap’: Six Bengali romcoms to watch on Saraswati Puja

Saraswati Puja, often dubbed the ‘Bengali Valentine’s Day’, is a time when romance fills the air and love stories blossom. Here are six Bengali romantic comedies — available to stream on OTT — that capture youthful romance, playful banter, and modern take on relationships.

Oti Uttam

1 6

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by: Srijit Mukherji

Cast: Anindya Sengupta, Roshni Bhattacharya, Gourab Chatterjee and Uttam Kumar

Srijit Mukherji’s Oti Uttam is a tribute to Bengali cinema’s legendary superstar, Uttam Kumar, blending nostalgia with a supernatural twist. The story follows Krishnendu (Anindya Sengupta), a PhD student researching Uttam Kumar, who summons the actor’s ghost for dating advice. However, chaos ensues when his girlfriend (Roshni Bhattacharya) falls for the charming spirit instead. This romantic comedy also features Uttam Kumar’s grandson, Gourab Chatterjee, alongside Laboni Sarkar and Subhasish Mukhopadhyay in pivotal roles.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Alaap

2 6

Directed by: Premendu Bikash Chaki

Cast: Abir Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty and Swastika Dutta

Abir Chatterjee and Mimi Chakraborty play flatmates-turned-lovers in Alaap, directed by Premendu Bikash Chaki. Pablo Majumdar (Abir) and Aditi Mitra (Mimi) share an apartment in the city but never cross paths due to their mismatched work schedules. Initially hesitant about living with a male roommate, Aditi slowly adapts to the setup. Their bond grows through handwritten messages on sticky notes, sparking an unexpected connection. However, just as their romance begins to take shape, Aditi’s decision to leave the city threatens to push them apart.

Where to Watch: Addatimes

Shohorer Ushnotomo Din E

3 6

Directed by: Aritra Sen

Cast: Vikram Chatterjee, Solanki Roy, Rahul Dev Bose and Anindya Chatterjee

Anindita (Solanki Roy), a 28-year-old RJ from Kolkata, is deeply in love with Rwitoban, a PhD scholar with a passion for photography. When Rwitoban moves to London for work, Anindita chooses to stay back, unwilling to part with the city she cherishes. Five years later, he returns, only to find Anindita in a new relationship. Rwitoban hopes to rekindle their love and win Anindita back.

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Biye Bibhrat

4 6

Directed by: Raja Chanda

Cast: Abir Chatterjee, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Lahoma Bhattacharjee

Sakya Sen (Abir Chatterjee) is a YouTuber who meets Mohor (Lahoma Bhattacharjee) at a wedding reception. He learns that Mohor is deeply in love with her music teacher Chondromouli Hazra (Parambrata Chattopadhyay). Sakya decides to help Mohor woo Chondromouli and devises an elaborate plan. However, Sakya finds himself developing feelings for Mohor while in the process. Who among them manages to marry Mohor forms the rest of the plot.

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Kishmish

5 6

Directed by: Rahool Mukherjee

Cast: Dev, Rukmini Maitra, Anjana Basu, Kharaj Mukherjee, Kamaleshwar Mukherjee, June Maliah

After failing his school exams, Tintin (Dev) enrolls in a North Bengal-based college, where he meets Rohini (Rukmini Maitra), the top student in their batch. Over time, they fall in love and dream of getting married. However, convincing their parents proves to be a challenge. As they navigate their relationship, a series of unexpected truths from the past emerge, making their situation even more complicated.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Prem Tame

6 6

Directed by: Anindya Chatterjee

Cast: Soumya Mukherjee, Susmita Chatterjee, Sweta Mishra, Baisakhi Marjit

Prem Tame follows Pablo’s (Soumya Mukherjee) journey from naive infatuation to finding love in an unexpected companion. On his first day of college, aspiring poet Pablo falls for Arshi (Sweta Mishra), but their romance is thwarted by an anti-love squad. Enter Raji (Sushmita Chatterjee), an outspoken student who defends love and inspires Pablo. Soon, she moves in with Pablo and his mother, and brings her dog along. Chaos ensues as Pablo’s deeply religious mother disapproves of their budding friendship.

Where to Watch: Hoichoi