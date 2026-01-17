Oscar-winning actor Will Smith to go on a globetrotting journey in new Nat Geo docuseries

Oscar-winning actor Will Smith is set to take Indian viewers on a journey across the globe in a new National Geographic Channel docuseries Pole to Pole With Will Smith.

The seven-part original series, described as one of National Geographic’s most ambitious global productions, had its premiere on January 16 and new episodes will air weekly every Friday.

Five years in the making, the docuseries follows Smith as he travels across all seven continents, exploring environments ranging from the icefields of Antarctica and the frozen Arctic to the Amazon rainforest, the Himalayan mountain range, the deserts of Africa and islands of the Pacific, according to a press release.

Inspired by a late mentor to seek answers to life’s bigger questions, Smith undertakes a 100-day expedition marked by demanding physical and mental challenges. His journey includes skiing to the South Pole, diving beneath ice at the North Pole, climbing high mountains and venturing into remote regions alongside scientists, explorers and local experts.

In a statement, Smith said the experience pushed him beyond anything he had previously attempted. “This journey was unlike anything I’ve ever done - at times I feared I might not make it home! It’s an exploration not just of the planet’s edges, but of some of the most extraordinary people living there”.

“From the coldest ice to the deepest jungles, the beauty of our world inspired my every step with awe and hope,” the 57-year-old actor added.

Tom McDonald, executive vice president, content, National Geographic, said the series offers audiences a chance to see the planet through Smith’s eyes.

“It’s a thrilling adventure that embodies what National Geographic does best: combining jaw-dropping cinematography, powerful storytelling and a deeper understanding of how our world works - and why it matters,” he added.