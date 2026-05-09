Oscar winner Natalie Portman to star opposite Jonathan Bailey in new thriller film

Oscar winner Natalie Portman is set to star alongside Jonathan Bailey in the upcoming psychological thriller film Pumping Black.

The film will be directed by Mimi Cave, known for the horror thriller Fresh, and is set in the high-pressure world of professional cycling, entertainment news outlet Variety reported.

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Pumping Black follows cyclist Taylor Mace, who at 35 is confronting the reality of ageing out of the sport. He is taken under the wing of Andrea Lathe, a doctor driven by her own ambition for victory and power.

As the race to the Tour de France intensifies, Taylor is forced to take increasingly dark measures to protect his secret.

The film has been described as an “adrenaline-fuelled, dangerous thriller” in the vein of Whiplash and Black Swan.

The project is produced by Stacey Sher under Shiny Penny, Anton’s Sebastien Raybaud, and Portman and Sophie Mas under MountainA.

“Haley’s script immediately pulled us into a visceral, psychological world that feels both thrilling and completely original...I’m excited to partner with Natalie and MountainA on this bold project, and to work with Jonathan, whose talent makes him a perfect fit for the role. I can’t wait to collaborate with Anton and bring Mimi Cave’s incredible vision to life,” Sher said in a statement.