Chandranath Rath worked as 'technical tradesman' with Indian Air Force, says senior officer

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s aide Chandranath Rath was a “technical tradesman” with the Indian Air Force, an airman who carried out maintenance work on the ground.

He served in the force for nearly two decades. “Rath was a technical tradesman with the air force’s corps of electronics and mechanical engineers (EME). He was not an officer,” a senior air force officer told Metro on Friday. “Officers have a branch. Airmen have a trade.”

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Rath, 42, who was from Chandipur in East Midnapore, was shot dead on Wednesday night while returning to his apartment on Calcutta’s northern outskirts between the airport and Madhyamgram.

Sources said both the army and air force have EME corps, which play a key role in designing, developing, maintaining, repairing and recovering mechanical, electronic and optical weapons systems and equipment.

The corps also includes engineers and technically skilled personnel handling sophisticated equipment in officer ranks.

To qualify as a technical tradesman, candidates must clear a written exam, a physical test, and have passed Plus-II with mathematics, physics and English. Selected candidates are first posted at an air force base before undergoing training.

“Depending on a candidate’s ability to pick up skills and performance, they may specialise within the corps,” the officer said.

The EME corps has different roles for personnel, including those with an engineering background and others who qualify through Plus-II science subjects.

“If an engine needs overhauling, an engineer will be required. However, for relatively minor jobs, an engineer may not always be required,” the officer added.