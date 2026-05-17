Indie filmmakers from India form a collective to strengthen theatrical access

More than 120 Indian filmmakers and producers have formed the Independent Filmmakers Association of India (IFAI), a not-for-profit collective aimed at strengthening theatrical access, distribution and streaming opportunities for independent cinema in the country.

The body made its formal public debut at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, with actor-producer Anshuman Jha and filmmaker Devashish Makhija representing the association.

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Founded as a democratic and member-driven organisation, IFAI will function through dedicated groups focused on advocacy, exhibition, distribution, public policy, mentorship and audience development.

The formation of the collective was partly prompted by the theatrical struggles surrounding filmmaker Kanu Behl’s Agra in late 2025. The film had premiered at Cannes in 2023 but later received limited showtimes and minimal exhibition support despite critical acclaim.

“What started as a small WhatsApp conversation between a handful of filmmakers organically grew into a larger movement,” the founding members said in a joint statement.

“We realised that independent films in India are surviving not because of the system, but often in spite of it. What we needed was a collective voice,” the statement added.

The founding board comprises filmmakers including Aarti Kadav, Alankrita Shrivastava, Anshuman Jha, Bauddhayan Mukherji, Devashish Makhija, Harsh Agarwal, Honey Trehan, Kanu Behl, Parth Saurabh, Ruchi Narain and Sudhanshu Saria, among others.

Actress-filmmaker Nandita Das and actor Abhay Deol are also part of the wider membership.

Besides advocacy work, IFAI plans to conduct workshops, mentorship programmes and community initiatives for emerging talent. The organisation is open to directors and producers across all career stages.