Orry calls Ibrahim Ali Khan ‘most besharam in Bollywood’ amid rift with his sister Sara

Content creator Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has taken a swipe at actor Ibrahim Ali Khan amid ongoing public fallout with his sister Sara Ali Khan.

Orry appeared on YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s podcast, a promo of which has been circulating on social media. In the clip, Elvish asks Orry, “Industry main besharam kaun hai”.

Orry responds, “Ibrahim Ali Khan.” When Elvish asks the reason, Orry smiles and adds, “Call him to your podcast”.

The full episode, including Orry’s comments about Ibrahim, is scheduled to be released on Friday.

During the podcast, Orry also spoke about how his friendship with Sara Ali Khan began. Addressing perceptions that he is close to many Bollywood celebrities, he said, “Aisa nahi hai ke ek group chat hai Bollywood stars ki aur ek din unhone mujhe add kiya and aaj main sab log ke saath dost hai”.

Recounting his first interaction with Sara, Orry said, “There was an app called AskFM where people used to ask me a lot of questions about Sara. One day, I messaged her on Facebook saying that people were asking so much about her and that I was even answering them. AskFM became very popular. At that time, I hadn’t even met Sara. We first met when she was in New York, and I was there too. A friend of ours had arranged a dinner, he fell asleep, but Sara came… We went and had dinner, and kept meeting again and again. Eventually, we became good friends.”

The remarks come amid a rift between Orry and Sara, who were once known to be close friends. Over the past few weeks, Orry has repeatedly taken digs at Sara on social media, including mocking her career and making comments involving her family.

Recently, some social media users pointed out that Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan had unfollowed Orry on Instagram. When asked if he had unfollowed them as well, Orry responded, “Long ago, bro. They just caught up.”

The tension between Sara and Orry began after the latter posted a reel using the phrase “3 worst names” with an indirect jibe at Sara, her mother Amrita Singh, and Palak Tiwari, who is rumoured to be dating Ibrahim Ali Khan. The video was later deleted following backlash.

The feud escalated on January 26, where Orry was asked by a fan what the printed bra outline on his top was “holding together”. Orry replied, “Sara Ali Khan’s hits.”