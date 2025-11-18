‘One Piece’ pirate flag becomes symbol of resistance for Gen Z protesters in Mexico

After making waves in public protests across Jakarta, Indonesia, Nepal and France, Luffy’s pirate flag from the popular anime One Piece has emerged as a symbol of resistance for many Gen Z protestors in Mexico.

The iconic Jolly Roger — which stands for freedom, defiance against authority and a push for change — emerged from a crowd of young Mexicans protesting against growing crime and corruption, according to Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera.

The pirate flag — a skull with a straw hat — symbolises freedom, Luffy’s quest to become the pirate king, and rebellion against the authoritative World Government in the anime.

As per Al Jazeera, in Mexico City, a small group of hooded protesters tore down fences around the National Palace where President Claudia Sheinbaum lives, prompting a clash with riot police who fired tear gas.

Mexico City’s public safety secretary, Pablo Vazquez, said in a press conference that 100 police officers were injured, including 40 who required hospital treatment.

Another 20 civilians were also injured, Vazquez told a local news portal.

In One Piece, Monkey D Luffy’s rise to becoming an Emperor of the Sea and his ongoing journey to be crowned the Pirate King is marked by him fiercely defying the Marines with his ragtag crew.

Although the Marine officers try to break Luffy’s might and capture him, he remains unwavering in his fight against oppression, emerging as a revolutionary figure and a source of inspiration for those resisting government policies in the real world.

“One piece becoming a real life symbol of freedom sounds like a fever dream. I hope people in Mexico get justice,” one of them wrote on X.

Set in the world of pirates, One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who sets sail with his wacky crew on a perilous journey across the Grand Line to find the legendary treasure One Piece and become the Pirate King. In his quest to achieve freedom in its truest sense, Luffy overcomes formidable enemies, forges meaningful friendships and unravels the world’s secrets.